The Chicago Bears are looking to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5's Thursday Night Football. As they prepare to perform in prime time, the Bears made numerous roster adjustments.

Teven Jenkins is being activated from IR and being moved to the 53-man roster. In turn, quarterback Nathan Peterman has been released. Safety AJ Thomas was elevated from the practice squad for TNF, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Jenkins started the season on IR after suffering a leg injury. But now that he has missed the mandatory four games, Jenkins is now ready to resume his starting position at left guard. He is moving over from right guard, where he played last season. He succeeded when he was on the field, earning a solid 80.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Injuries have held Jenkins back since he joined the league as a second-round draft pick of the Bears in 2021. However, last season proved that he can be a staple of the Bears offensive line if given the opportunity. Chicago could certainly use some offensive line help, as they have given up 17 sacks, the third most in the NFL.

Nathan Peterman has spent plenty of time with the Bears between the practice squad and 53-man roster. However, Tyson Bagent seems settled in as Chicago's QB2. Thomas' elevation comes on the heels of injuries to Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears will be all hands on deck as they look to take down the Commanders in Week 5. They'll at least be getting some impressive reinforcements in the form of Teven Jenkins.