The most costly mistake that Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson made all season long remains taunting the Washington Commanders crowd right before Jayden Daniels launched what would turn out to be the Hail Mary that effectively ended the Bears season, but to his bank account, a sideline interaction with Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams turned out to be even costlier.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the second-year cornerback will be fined just shy of 20-grand for whatever he said to Williams that prompted him to toss the football into Stevenson's mug.

My guess is those weren't holiday well-wishes, as Gene Steratore speculated, but unless the sideline audio is released to the public, we can't know that for sure.

Stevenson started 16 games for the Bears during his rookie season, and after a rough opening few weeks, the Miami-native rounded into shape and looked like a player who could be ready to break out in 2024. In the opening week of the season, Stevenson contributed what turned out to be a game-winning pick-six against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans. As a result, for the second time in his young career, NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

As for that expected leap, it hasn't come yet. If anything, Stevenson's production has dipped ever so slightly compared to where he was during his rookie season, but who knows how much of that has to do with playing for a coach that the team clearly lost faith in well over a month ago. Moving forward, Stevenson will have the opportunity to show he's a building block of the Bears, which means he'll also have the chance to get back that money he lost just for saying “Happy Thanksgiving” to Jameson Williams.