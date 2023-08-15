Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr had plenty of ball security issues during his rookie season last year. In the Bears preseason opener versus the Tennessee Titans, Jones Jr once again felt those issues, as he muffed a punt that is causing him to get honest on what has plagued him to start his NFL career, reports Around the NFL's Kevin Patra.

“It's all about awareness, being smart. All week, all camp, I've been doing a good job catching them, feeling them out, even when we practice in the stadium. I've just gotta make a smarter play, even though I've got that competitive edge in me and stuff like that. Really proving it to myself and not everybody else.”

Velus Jones Jr does not back down from the problem, admitting that no one on the Bears is going to be able to solve his ball security issues besides him. At least he is not losing confidence, as Jones Jr believes that despite the issues, he can be a regular contributor for the Bears.

“Honestly, if you wanna be real. I respect every guy, from DJ to Chase [Claypool], [Darnell Mooney], [Equanimeous St. Brown], Dante [Pettis] and Tyler [Scott], the rookie, and stuff like that. I know my specialty, and I'm pretty sure the coaches know that I'm real special when the ball gets in my hands.”

It is clear that Velus Jones Jr believes that he deserves continued opportunities amid the ball issues seemingly spilling over from last year. Albeit his confidence, there is no doubt that he has a short leash with the Bears that could ultimately be cut if he can't figure out how to hold onto the ball.