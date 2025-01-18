His rookie year left a lot to be desired, but Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to deliver on his promise in 2025 and beyond. As GM Ryan Poles and team president Kevin Warren lock in who will be Williams' next head coach, the 2024 No.1 overall pick took in the Wisconsin/USC college basketball game. The cast on his throwing hand might be worrisome to some Bears fans, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport had some good news on that front.

Expand Tweet

“#Bears QB Caleb Wiliams had a cyst removed, which is why he's wearing the cast on his hand,” posted the NFL insider on X, formerly Twitter. “It's minor, he's fine.”

It's heartening to hear that the cast is more of a minor issue that anything. The right hand of Williams is especially important, as that is the hand that helps drive the Chicago offense. Whomever is hired to be Williams' next mentor is undoubtedly the most important hire that Poles, Warren and the Bears' brass can make. Can they nail the hire so Williams can start to deliver on his superstar-level of talent? If not, then Chicago might continue this state of football purgatory in which they currently lay.

Bears, Caleb Williams look to improve in 2025, beyond

Following a stellar collegiate career in which he won the Heisman Trophy, Williams' blend of physical talent and mental makeup made him one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent memory. The pieces that the Bears put around him before the season looked strong. The team hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to the same position and traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to having wide receiver D.J Moore and tight end Cole Kmet in place already, Poles also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze eight picks after Williams in April's NFL Draft. All of these weapons, plus free agent pickup D'Andre Swift at running back, should have eased Williams' transition to the NFL. However, by season's end, Williams had lost both Waldron and his first head coach, Matt Eberflus.

Will Poles and Warren make the right choice this time? The importance of this choice is not too be understated. If Williams doesn't work out, more jobs will be lost. Fellow rookies Jaylen Daniels, Bo Nix and Drake Maye all had better rookie seasons and were taken after the former USC Trojan. Will they shine brighter than Williams? Or will the Bears' starting signal caller take a massive step in year two under his new coaches? The Chicago faithful hope that the latter scenario happens over the former. They've been through enough heartache.