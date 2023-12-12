As a Chicago Bears fan myself, let me tell you, this was a downright fantastic weekend to be a supporter of the Monsters of the Midway. Let me give you a quick rundown of the series of events that have me absolutely giddy on this mid-December Tuesday morning:

The Bears not only got a win against the NFC North leading Detroit Lions, but they truly outclassed them. Detroit had a 13-10 lead at halftime in Chicago, but the Bears outscored the Lions 18-0 in the 2nd half. Even better, it was a dominant defensive effort, and Justin Fields continued to make strides and prove he's the rightful quarterback of the future in Chicago. And if you don't wanna listen to me on Justin Fields, why don't you just check in with one of Fields' teammates, DJ Moore? The Bears, 5-8, are now included in the “In The Hunt” portion of any Playoff seeding graphic, which seemed like the most ridiculous idea in the world just a month ago. The Carolina Panthers, whose 2024 1st Round draft pick is owned by the Bears due to the trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, lost again, and looked remarkably dispirited in the process. Just about every other team that needed to win to help the Bears 2024 NFL Draft prospects managed to win in Week 14. New England upset Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football, and then in the Monday Night double-header, Chicago was helped by the Titans and the Giants, who pulled off upset wins as well. This not only helps the Bears with the position of their own pick, but it continues to assure that the Panthers will end up with the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Packers lost, and a Packers loss will always puts a big smile on our faces.

And now, all of the sudden, Bears fans are thinking along the lines of this tweet from Matt Clapp of Awful Announcing:

The Bears currently have the No. 1 and No. 5 draft picks. The Bears are 1 game out of the playoffs. — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) December 12, 2023

Factor in boatloads of cap space and draft capital thanks to the savvy maneuvering of general manager Ryan Poles, and all of the sudden, 2024 is looking pretty darn good for the Chicago Bears.