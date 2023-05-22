Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears entered the 2023 NFL Draft with glaring holes around their roster. General manager Ryan Poles and company made sure the Bears had a much brighter outlook after their brutal 3-14 record.

Chicago’s highlight of the draft came in the first-round when they selected tackle Darnell Wright. After getting sacked 55 times last season, quarterback Justin Fields will be ecstatic to have a high-potential blocker in front of him in Wright.

However, Wright wasn’t the only impressive pick the Bears made. With 10 selections total, Chicago went to work crafting their new and improved roster for year two of the Matt Eberflus era.

Of those ten picks, one stands out as a potential steal. Fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson should get a major opportunity in 2023 and will be a breakout offensive weapon for the Bears this upcoming season.

What Johnson brings

Johnson was the first skill position player the Bears took in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he was overshadowed by Bijan Robinson at Texas, Johnson is bringing plenty of his own skill to Chicago.

Over his four years with the Longhorns, Johnson rushed 392 times for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns. With the emergence of Robinson, Johnson received 100+ touches in just one season. That season came when Johnson was a freshman, running for 649 yards and seven touchdowns – both career-highs.

Johnson proved to be a versatile weapon while at Texas. Alongside his work on the ground, Johnson also caught 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

In Johnson, Chicago has another explosive piece for their offense. He can be used in a multitude of ways. Each way should lead the Bears to offensive success.

Bears RB room

With David Montgomery joining the Detroit Lions this offseason, Chicago’s running back room looks much different than a year prior. However, the opening that Montgomery left should give Johnson some added opportunity.

For now, free agent signee D’Onta Foreman seems to be in line for the majority of work on early downs. He is coming off of a career-best season for the Carolina Panthers, running for 914 yards and five touchdowns.

Khalil Herbert should earn a share of the backfield touches as well. He was a bit banged up last season, appearing in only 13 games. However, Herbert shined when healthy, running for 731 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Foreman and Herbert, assuming they stay healthy, will lead the Bears’ backfield. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for Roschon Johnson to shine.

Johnson’s fit with Bears

With Chicago investing a fourth-round pick into him, Johnson will get a long look during Chicago’s offseason program. Even with all of their offseason additions, Johnson brings the entire running back room together.

Outside of a Christian McCaffrey-like trade or a big free agency splash, the Bears weren’t going to replace Montgomery with one single player. He had run for 800+ yards in all four of his seasons in Chicago. Instead, the Bears are looking to replace Montgomery’s production with a committee of running backs.

Foreman is the bruiser. He’ll work on the goal line and on early downs. Herbert is a burst of energy and can rip a long gain on any run. But Johnson offers the best of both worlds.

As both a runner and a receiver, Johnson makes plays with the ball in his hands. Alongside Foreman and Herbert, Johnson will help form a well-rounded RB group that should keep opponents on their toes. Rather than deal with one Montgomery, now opposing defenses must contend with three different styles of runners.

Johnson will have a chance to earn a long-term role with the Bears as a rookie. His first season in Chicago will prove why he was a steal in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.