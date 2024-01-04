The Bears share a video revealing how some players got selected for the Pro Bowl this season.

The Chicago Bears have really turned it around after having a slow start to the season. They're not likely to make the playoffs, but there is a lot to be excited about for this franchise. Especially after several players were selected for the upcoming Pro Bowl.

As a result, the organization revealed which players made the Pro Bowl in a rather heartfelt way. The Bears' social media team shared the video. Watch how the players react to making the Pro Bowl.

Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson are the two Bears players nominated for the Pro Bowl this season. Sweat joined the team midway through the season via trade and he's been an absolute beast. Through 17 games played, he's recorded 32 total tackles (10 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been a lockdown cornerback all season long. He's accumulated 36 total tackles, four interceptions one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The Bears' defense has been solid in the back half of this season. Sweat and Johnson are both deserving of being nominated to the Pro Bowl.

The Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson will have one more game to pad their stats. It'll be interesting to see how Chicago plays on Sunday. If the team wins, they'll finish the season with an 8-9 record. It's certainly not the best, but this team has made considerable progress since last year.

Look for the Bears to do everything possible to win in Week 18, as they'll have a chance to knock the Packers out of the playoffs.