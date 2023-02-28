The Chicago Bears will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2023 NFL Offseason. Chicago has been in a rough spot for a few years now, but this offseason could mark a new beginning for the franchise. For one, the Bears have the most cap space in the entire league by a country mile. With nearly $98 million to work with, Chicago could potentially be a big player in the offseason. They could certainly sign some key free agents and also go into the trade market. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Bears must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

For starters, they have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. For much of the season, the Bears had the second pick. However, thanks to the Houston Texans winning their final game, the Bears rose to first. Now, with the Bears having quarterback Justin Fields, they could simply trade that pick to another team in exchange for a lot more talent or a lot more draft assets. One of the themes to watch this offseason will be what the Bears do with that first overall pick.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Bears must trade this offseason.

2. WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Bears’ supporting wide receivers, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, are not enough to win the NFC North for the team. Keep in mind that Mooney struggled as the No.1 wideout with only 493 receiving yards in 12 games. Also, no Bears receiver had over 500 receiving yards last season. Meanwhile, Claypool could be a valuable weapon out of the slot but is not a go-to guy. One possible solution is to trade for a player like DeAndre Hopkins. Of course, that would require giving up draft capital. Alternatively, the Bears could trade down to collect more picks and land a top wide receiver prospect in the first round. With a few major additions, Mooney, Claypool, and another big-time receiver could help the Bears improve their offense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, despite having the most cap space in the league, the Bears may still not afford Hopkins. However, adding a true No.1 option for Fields could be advantageous for the team. Furthermore, adding Hopkins could help the team build the right culture as they continue their rebuilding process.

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Two years ago, some wondered if he could make it as an NFL QB. Tonight, Lamar Jackson is the unanimous league MVP 😈@brgridironpic.twitter.com/JlQdGz93xf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2020

Given their nearly $100 million in cap space, the Bears could surely afford to pay someone like 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Yes, Chicago has Fields, but Jackson is definitely one of the most valuable quarterbacks in the league. Fields could maybe help Chicago win in the future, but Jackson can help them win now. The Bears also have the advantage of having the no. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, which is a valuable bargaining chip if they want to trade for Jackson.

If the Bears do trade for Jackson, they could offer the Ravens good value in return by giving them Fields. He should be worth at least a first-round pick, too. The trade could benefit both sides and provide the Bears with a proven and reliable long-term solution at quarterback.