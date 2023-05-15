My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Becky Lynch has accomplished a lot during her WWE career. Some may even consider Lynch one of the greatest female superstars of all time, and for good reason. Lynch is a 4-time SmackDown and 2-time Raw Women’s Champion, former Women’s Tag Team Champion, 2019 Royal Rumble Winner, and the Sixth Women’s Triple Crown Champion. Lynch was also one of the first females to main event WrestleMania in 2019. To say she has accomplished a lot over the last few years is an understatement.

Lynch is currently tied up in a feud with Trish Stratus, but she still has her eyes set on other goals she wants to achieve. It’s hard to believe there are things left for Lynch to accomplish, but there are a few of them.

While speaking with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Lynch listed two goals she has before deciding to retire. Lynch says she wants to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and wrestle Beth Phoenix.

“I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix,” Lynch said. “I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me. Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank ladder matches, I’ve been the second last person.”

It’ll be interesting to see where her current storyline with Stratus goes, but there is a good chance this is the year Lynch wins the Money in the Bank briefcase. Money in the Bank will be held in London this year, not too far from Lynch’s home country of Ireland. There’s no doubt Lynch will get a very warm welcome at Money in the Bank, and she surely would get an insane reaction if she won too.

On the other hand, the response from the crowd if Stratus somehow cost her the match would be crazy, too. The amount of heel heat Stratus would receive would be legendary. The odds of Lynch winning the briefcase and her involvement in the match depends on her feud with Stratus. Both women could be involved in the match or doing something else entirely. If Lynch is in the match, though, odds are she’ll be one of the favorites to win.

Regarding fighting Phoenix, that goal doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Phoenix comes back to wrestle occasionally and is still in phenomenal shape. If the story made sense, she would almost certainly come back for a program with Lynch. Phoenix is one of the most iconic female wrestlers of all time, and if she can add to her legacy and help continue building up Lynch as one of the best ever, she could come back.

Hopefully, this interview isn’t a sign that the end of the road is near for Becky Lynch. She is by far one of the most entertaining and consistent female wrestlers on the roster today, and the women’s division is in great hands when Lynch is around and healthy. It’ll be sad when she officially steps away from the ring, but before that day comes, she has some business to take care of, so let’s see what the rest of 2023 and beyond have in store for “The Man.”

