Beef creator Lee Sung Jin recently provided an update on a possible Season 2 of the Netflix hit amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jin said, “I’d love to make more. We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters. At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George and Paul [Young Mazino] and the world we created. So, I’m really open to it all. Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I’ve really fallen in love with. But it’s hard for me to say which direction we’ll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I’m really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses.”

So while it sounds like Jin may want to make more in the Beef universe, it'll have to wait until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Beef followed two strangers who meet after a road rage incident. This turns into a feud over the course of the show's 10 episodes.

Steve Yeun and Ali Wong starred as the two characters involved in the road rage incident. Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake also starred in the series. Joy Ride star Ashley Park and Justin H. Min also had roles in the series.

A24 produced Beef and Netflix distributed the series. All 10 episodes were released on April 6. Lee Sung Jin had previously served as a writer on Dave, Silicon Valley, and Tuca & Bertie.