The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after beating the Baltimore Orioles on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 4-3 score. That win might not have been possible without the heroics of one of the hottest hitters in the majors of late, with Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo delivering the game-winning one-run double for Boston in the top of the ninth frame.

Boston manager Alex Cora even revealed following the victory over the Orioles that he’s been referring to Arroyo as ‘Cal Ripken,’ who, interestingly enough, is the greatest player to ever put on a Baltimore uniform in the MLB.

"I've been calling him Cal Ripken, you know? Like just keep going, kid." Alex Cora praised Christian Arroyo, who has hit .382 with a .946 OPS since returning from the IL. #RedSox | https://t.co/sl8J2jXXRR pic.twitter.com/QzwtfcxXz1 — NESN (@NESN) August 20, 2022

Alex Cora and the Red Sox obviously are enjoying the spark Arroyo is giving on offense, especially since the player’s return to action. Arroyo missed three weeks because of a lower-body injury before getting activated off the 10-day injured list late last July.

Arroyo finished the Baltimore game with a 3-of-5 line. In the contest before that — a 15-10 loss to the Orioles — Arroyo hit 3-for-5 and also scored a couple of runs. He’s been a tear of late, and the Red Sox hope that he won’t regress any time soon, as they continue to try to get themselves out of the bottom of the standings in the American League East division. Over his last 13 games, Arroyo has slashed .385/.407/.519 with a home run and nine RBI.

The Red Sox now look to make it two in a row at the expense of the Orioles, as they give the ball to Nick Pivetta for Sunday night’s series finale.