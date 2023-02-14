Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel passed away after he collapsed on the pitch on Saturday just moments after saving a penalty for his team. He was 25 years old.

Espeel played for Winkel Sport B in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, per Reuters. His team were up 2-1 against Westrozebeke when their opponents were awarded a penalty kick in the second half.

Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground immediately afterwards, according to Belgian media. “Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital,” the report wrote.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” the club said in a statement. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

According to Belgian news, more than 1,000 people, including Espeel’s family, showed up to walk in silence in honor of Espeel in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, where the team plays in a village in West Flanders.

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone,” Winkle manager Patrick Rotsaert said. “Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club.”

An autopsy was scheduled to have taken place on Monday to determine the cause of Espeel’s death.