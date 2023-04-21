Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

On the Bellator 295 main card, we have a banger of a fight between two featherweight fighters in Aaron Pico and James Gonzalez. These two fighters love to bring the fight for the fans and really put on a show so there is no possible way that this fight could be boring at all! Check out our Bellator odds series for our Pico-Gonzalez prediction and pick.

Aaron Pico (10-4) was once thought of as the next big thing when he burst onto the Bellator MMA scene only to drop his professional MMA debut. He has since had mixed success in the Bellator cage where he would go on a streak of wins and then hit a road block once he gets the step up in competition. After an injury loss against Jeremy Kennedy he looking to get back on track against James Gonzalez.

Jamez Gonzalez (10-5) is just not the type of fighter to back down from a fight. His resume is littered with elite and up-and-coming talent whether it’s regional fighters, soon-to-be UFC fighters, or top prospects. He already gave one of Bellator’s top prospects a veteran lesson and he’s looking to do the same again this weekend against Aaron Pico.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Aaron Pico-Justin Gonzalez

Aaron Pico: -800

Justin Gonzalez: +540

How to Watch Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzalez

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Aaron Pico Will Win

Aaron Pico is still an elite athlete with an exceptional wrestling pedigree and the power to knock the lights out of any human being. He just needs to stay within himself and don’t chase for the kill and that should be enough to get past Justin Gonzalez.

In theory, Pico is better in every aspect than Gonzalez but he can’t think that way heading into war with him. Gonzalez has been overlooked before by many and he has proved them wrong. As long as Pico fights his fight, doesn’t gas out, and utilizes all of his tools he should get back on track Saturday night.

Why James Gonzalez Will Win

As stated before James Gonzalez may be at a skill disadvantage but that hasn’t stopped him from fighting tooth and nail with his opponents. He has the grit and determination to overcome most adversity that is thrown his way. Fighters have overlooked him before much like rising prospect Cody Law did.

Gonzalez has the ability to take out another Bellator prized possession come Saturday night. He will need to bring the firefight to Pico while not taking too much damage in the process. If he is able to weather the early storm and drag Pico into the deep waters he can score another big upset.

Final Aaron Pico-James Gonzalez Prediction & Pick

This fight boils down to whether Aaron Pico is able to stay within himself or not. He has the tools to be a legitimate title contender but he just needs to keep it together for once. Pico has exceptional power and wrestling and should just be too much for James Gonzalez in this matchup.

Final Aaron Pico-James Gonzalez Prediction & Pick: Aaron Pico -800