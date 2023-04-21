Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

In the co-main event for Bellator 295, we have the hometown favorite Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on surging contender Kana Watanabe in a women’s flyweight matchup. Both fighters are looking for one big signature win to put them right into title contention come Saturday night. Check out our Bellator odds series for our Macfarlane-Watanabe prediction and pick.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) is the former Bellator MMA flyweight champion and was one the longer-standing champions when she reigned. Since she lost her title against Juliana Velasquez she was gone 1-1 and is hoping a big win over a legitimate contender like Kana Watanabe can put her right back into the title talks.

Kana Watanabe (11-1-1) got a close split decision win her Bellator MMA debut against Alejandra Lara. In her next fight, she wasn’t as lucky losing via standing TKO against the current flyweight champion Liz Carmouche. She has since got back with a beautiful triangle choke against Denise Kielholtz. Watanabe is looking to pick up the biggest win of her career this weekend against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane-Kana Watanabe Odds

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: +124

Kana Watanabe: -150

How To Watch Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Will Win

Ilima-Lai Macfarlane has a ton of high-level experience on her side against the best that Bellator MMA has to offer in the women’s flyweight division. The veteran in her kicked in against Bruna Ellen who was an up-and-coming prospect. She was able to win closely contested rounds just by outworking Ellen in most positions.

That veteran savviness will need to come in handy against the bigger and stronger Kana Watanabe. She will need to utilize her speed and her range striking to keep out of the reach of Watanabe. She possesses the skills to get this job wherever the fight goes and when she is in her best form she can beat anyone in the flyweight division.

Why Kana Watanabe Will Win

Kana Watanabe looked like someone that could fight for the title after just her first fight with the promotion. The eventual flyweight champion nipped that in the bud in the very next fight. In Watanabe’s wins, she has looked exceptionally strong in the clinch with her judo and vicious ground attack.

The way she was able to sinch up that triangle choke was textbook in her last fight. If she takes down Macfarlane it could be a short night for her. We know that Macfarlane is no slouch on the ground but Watanabe is bigger, has vicious ground and pound, and a great submission game to go along with it. If she is able to press Macfarlane and get her back to the cage she comes away with the biggest victory of her career.

Final Ilima-Lei Macfarlane-Kana Watanabe Prediction & Pick

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane looked like the fighter we once knew in her last fight. With that said, she has still shown signs of her age in each of her last two fights. I just don’t think she can take damage or fight through adversity well anymore and that is what is having me lean toward picking Kana Watanabe. Watanabe should utilize her strength and her judo to take Macfarlane down to either a finish on the mat or a unanimous decision victory.

Final Ilima-Lei Macfarlane-Kana Watanabe Prediction & Pick: Kana Watanabe (-150)