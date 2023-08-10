Bellator 298 Storley vs. Ward continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Dalton Rosta and Aaron Jeffery. Rosta is undefeated winning eight in a row coming into this fight meanwhile, Jefferey is coming off his first loss in his Bellator career. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Rosta-Jeffery prediction and pick.

Dalton Rosta (8-0) is one of Bellator's top prospects in their middleweight division with a perfect undefeated record. All eight of his victories have come inside the Bellator cage with half of his wins coming by way of knockout. Rosta will get his toughest test to date when he takes on Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 298 on Friday night.

Aaron Jeffery (13-4) took his first loss in his Bellator career against former title challenger John Salter as a heavy favorite in that matchup. Jeffery is a former Contender Series alumni and has a boatload of experience coming into this matchup against untested Dalton Rosta. He will be looking to get back on track and show Rosta that there are levels to this coming Friday night at Bellator 298.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 298 Odds: Dalton Rosta-Aaron Jeffery Odds

Dalton Rosta: -230

Aaron Jeffery: +184

How to Watch Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

TV: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Dalton Rosta Will Win

Dalton Rosta is a brick house and looks very much like his nickname “Hercules” with his build. He isn't just muscles however, he's got a ton of power with good fundamentals and a wrestling background to go along with it. The undefeated prospect will be looking to get the biggest win of his professional career when he takes on former Contender Series alumni and top-ranked Bellator middleweight contender Aaron Jeffery.

Rosta has to come in there really bring it to Jeffery and put a pace on him that he can't match something that John Salter was able to do in his most recent loss. He will need to replicate the wrestling and top control to really stifle Jeffery's game and with his high-level wrestling background this is something he certainly can accomplish to get the biggest win of his career.

Why Aaron Jeffery Will Win

Aaron Jefferey took the first loss of his Bellator career when he last fought former Bellator middleweight title challenger John Salter. He was streaking and looking like the next contender for Bellator's middleweight championship but the hype got derailed rather quickly. Even with that loss, Jeffery is still one of the middleweights on Bellator's roster. He is very well-rounded with good striking abilities to go along with good grappling with really good cardio.

In this matchup against Rosta, Jeffery knows he is going to attempt to replicate what John Salter did in his last loss but that seems easier said than done. While Rosta is a very accomplished wrestler he is not the best positional grappler and doesn't have the jiu-jitsu skills that Salter has either. Rosta will need to drastically improve in that area before he thinks he is just going to come in there and just dominate someone like Jeffery who's fought and beaten elite competition in his time. If Jeffery can keep this fight standing he is certainly the fighter that is more equipped to win a kickboxing match which would be his best path to victory.

Final Dalton Rosta-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a really closely contested matchup in Bellator's middleweight division between two promising fighters. Rosta has a ton of momentum on his side riding an eight-fight winning with half of his eight wins coming by KO/TKO. This will be the toughest fight of Rosta's career by a pretty big margin and I don't think it's one he will overcome. Jefferey is too seasoned in there to be held down by someone like Rosta.

Also, when it comes to the striking Jefferey has a lot more to offer and is more seasoned on the feet as well. If Jefferey can make Rosta work for the takedowns and get up when he does get taken down it should be his fight to lose. Ultimately, Rosta will come out strong throwing heavy shots and looking for the takedowns which he might get early on but the longer this fight goes the more it will favor Jeffery as he drowns him with pace and pressure to get the late finish or unanimous decision.

Final Dalton Rosta-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick: Aaron Jeffery (+184)