Bellator 298 Storley vs. Ward continues on the main card in the main event with a fight in the welterweight division between Logan Storley and Brennan Ward. Storley is coming off losing his interim welterweight championship meanwhile, Ward has won three straight coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Storley-Ward prediction and pick.

Logan Storley (14-2) captured the interim welterweight championship after defeating Michael Page by a close split decision victory. He, unfortunately, wasn't able to capture the undisputed title as he got dominated by the current welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov. Storley will look to get back on track when he takes on former Bellator champion Brennan Ward.

Brennan Ward (17-6) looked like he never left when he came back to the Bellator cage after a five-year hiatus knocking out all three of his next opponents. He most recently knocked out Sabah Homasi in brutal fashion and he will be looking to do the same against the wrestling standout Logan Storley in an attempt to win four in a row.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 298 Odds: Logan Storley-Brennan Ward Odds

Logan Storley: -350

Brennan Ward: +270

How to Watch Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward

TV: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Logan Storley Will Win

Logan Storley is the younger, more athletic fighter, and he has a more well-rounded skill set. Storley is also the more experienced fighter at this level, having fought for the Bellator welterweight title twice before. Ward is a dangerous striker, but Storley has the wrestling to neutralize his offense. Storley is a two-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, and he has used his wrestling to great effect in his MMA career. He has won 12 of his 14 fights by decision, and he has only been taken down once.

I expect Storley to use his wrestling to control the fight on the ground. He will look to grind Ward down and wear him out. In addition to his wrestling, Storley also has a good striking game. He is not as explosive as Ward, but he is accurate and he has a good chin. Storley will look to use his jab to keep Ward at bay, and he will also look to land his overhand right. Ward will be tough to finish, but Storley has the cardio and the technique to win a decision. I think Storley will be too much for Ward on Friday night. He will use his wrestling to control the fight and win a decision.

Why Brennan Ward Will Win

Brennan Ward could upset Storley in this fight. Ward is the more experienced striker, and he has the power to knock Storley out. Storley is a good wrestler, but he has not faced a striker as dangerous as Ward in terms of punching power. Ward has a lot of knockout power in his hands. He has 10 knockouts in his 17 career wins, and he has knocked out two of his last three opponents. Storley has never been knocked out, but he has been wobbled a few times in his career.

I think Ward will be able to land his punches on Storley. Storley is a good wrestler, but he is not great at defending punches. He will leave his chin exposed, and Ward will be able to take advantage of that. I also think Ward has the cardio to go the distance with Storley. Storley is a good wrestler, but he is not a great cardio machine. He has gassed out in a few of his fights, and I think Ward will be able to wear him down over the course of five rounds.

Final Logan Storley-Brennan Ward Prediction & Pick

Logan Storley and Brennan Ward will square off in the main event of Bellator 298 on Friday night. It is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top fighters in the division. Storley is a grinder by nature and that is just the kind of fight he needs to get back on track and to beat Brennan Ward. Ward is going to be dangerous right from the start, just throwing caution to the wind and throwing heavy haymakers to try to knock Storley's head off of his shoulders.

With that said, the best defense to combat an aggressive striker is a potent wrestling game which Storley has the best of in the welterweight division. As long as doesn't get his chin checked early in this fight I fully expect Storley to just grind Ward into the mat until there is no more of him for either a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.

Final Logan Storley-Brennan Ward Prediction & Pick: Logan Storley (-350)