Bellator 298 Storley vs. Ward kicks off the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Sidney Outlaw and Islam Mamedov. Outlaw is coming off getting knocked out in his last fight meanwhile, Mamedov is coming off back-to-back wins looking to make it three in a row. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Outlaw-Mamedov prediction and pick.

Sidney Outlaw (16-5) is coming off withdrawing from Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix after failing a drug test prior to his fight with Mansour Barnaoui. He hasn't fought since getting knocked out in 27 seconds by Tofiq Musayev back in July 2022. Outlaw will be looking to get back on track when he takes on Islam Mamedov at Bellator 298

Islam Mamedov (22-2-1) was looking like a title contender winning 18-straight fights until he dropped a split decision to Benson Henderson at Bellator 273 in January 2022. He has since rattled off back-to-back dominant performances and will be looking to make it three in a row when he takes on Sydney Outlaw this Friday night at Bellator 298.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 298 Odds: Sidney Outlaw-Islam Mamedov Odds

Sidney Outlaw: +200

Islam Mamedov: -250

How to Watch Bellator 298 Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

TV: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sidney Outlaw Will Win

Sydney Outlaw looked like he could be something special starting his Bellator career off 3-1 with his lone being to Michael Chandler but that was halted quickly when Tofiq Musayev knocked him out in under a minute in his last fight. Since then he was taken out of the Lightweight Grand Prix after testing positive for a banned substance and he is now finally back in action to take on Islam Mamedov.

When Outlaw is at his best he is a very good wrestler with heavy top pressure with a good submission. On the feet, he keeps it simple just so that he can get in close and take his opponents down and dominate them there. He gets to go against another grappler like himself in Islam Mamedov. Still, he uses different techniques to get his opponent down, unlike the double-leg takedowns that Outlaw usually utilizes. If Outlaw can be the hammer in this match and get on top of Mamedov he can really dominate him and get back on track.

Why Islam Mamedov Will Win

Islam Mamedov is a relentless grappler that would do everything in his power to get the fight to the mat and then rain down heavy ground and pound. That doesn't mean he is helpless on the feet, as he was giving it to Nick Browne in his last in every facet of the game. He is landing heavy overhands as well as sharp 1-2's and thunderous calf kicks.

On the feet, even though Mamedov may not be the most dangerous striker is by far leaps and bounds better than Outlaw in this matchup. Also, there is a good chance that Mamedov beats Outlaw at his own game as well. Mamedov just figures to have ways to win this one as long he is at the top of his game.

Final Sidney Outlaw-Islam Mamedov Prediction & Pick

Islam Mamedov to me is one of the top lightweights that Bellator has to offer. He is fundamentally sound on the feet with decent pop in his hands and dominant grappling to go along with it. He did struggle a bit with Benson Henderson but he showed his dominance in his next two fights and I expect him to keep those winning ways going against Outlaw.

While Outlaw isn't bad by any stretch I just don't expect him to be dominant in the one area that Mamedov is as well. As for the striking, Outlaw is lacking in that department and really hasn't come around yet in his career. It is just serviceable for him to land takedowns but if he isn't able to land takedowns Mamedov will start to tee off on him at range. Unless Outlaw has progressed mightily in his time off this should be a hard matchup for him to come back to. Ultimately, Outlaw will do his best to utilize his jab and overhand right to get within range to take Mamedov down but Mamedov will be able to defend the takedowns and possibly land some takedowns on his own and then punish Outlaw on the feet with basic but sound fundamentals and finish him midway through round two.

Expect a lot of action in this one!

Final Sidney Outlaw-Islam Mamedov Prediction & Pick: Islam Mamedov (-250)