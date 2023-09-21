Bellator 299 Eblen vs. Edwards kicks off the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Sabah Homasi and Levan Chokheli. Homasi is coming off getting knocked out in his last fight meanwhile, Chokheli is coming off back-to-back wins looking to make it three in a row. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Homasi-Chokheli prediction and pick.

Sabah Homasi (17-11) has been a staple for Bellator always putting on exciting fights whether he wins or loses and this fight should be no different. Each of Homasi's last three fights have not seen the judge's scorecards and there is a very good chance that we will not see the scorecards in this one when he takes on Georgia's Levan Chokheli this Saturday at Bellator 299.

Levan Chokheli (12-2) is coming off two solid victories back-to-back with one of those wins coming against Bellator's top welterweight prospect Roman Farald who was undefeated at the time. Now, Chokheli will be looking for the biggest win of his Bellator career when he takes on one of the bigger names on the Bellator roster Sabah Homasi in Dublin, Ireland.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 299 Odds: Sabah Homasi-Levan Chokheli Odds

Sabah Homasi: +184

Levan Chokheli: -230

How to Watch Bellator 299 Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sabah Homasi Will Win

This weekend, Sabah Homasi will face off against Levan Chokheli in a welterweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Homasi has the edge in this bout.

Homasi has recently made a significant lifestyle change by cutting out alcohol during his fight camp. This decision demonstrates his commitment to his craft and suggests that he is in peak physical and mental condition heading into the fight. With a clear mind and enhanced focus, Homasi will be able to execute his game plan more effectively and capitalize on any openings presented by Chokheli.

With a professional record of 17-11, Homasi has faced a wide range of opponents and has proven himself capable of competing at a high level. His experience in the cage, combined with his well-rounded skill set, will give him a significant advantage over Chokheli. Whether the fight stays on the feet or goes to the ground, Homasi has the tools to dictate the action and control the pace of the fight, and being that he is a big step up in competition that could be the deciding factor in him getting his hand raised Saturday night and getting yet another upset win of his career.

Why Levan Chokheli Will Win

This weekend, Levan Chokheli will step into the cage to face off against Sabah Homasi in a welterweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Chokheli has the edge in this bout.

Chokheli is known for his devastating striking, with 9 of his 12 victories coming by way of knockout. His ability to land powerful and accurate strikes could prove to be the difference-maker in this fight. If Chokheli can find his range early on and connect with his punches and kicks, he has a good chance of finishing the fight before it goes to the judges' scorecards.

One of the factors working in Chokheli's favor is Homasi's inconsistency in recent fights. Homasi has alternated wins and losses in his last 6 bouts, suggesting that he may struggle to find his rhythm and perform at his best on a consistent basis. If Chokheli can exploit this inconsistency and put pressure on Homasi early in the fight, he may be able to secure a victory and continue his climb up the welterweight rankings.

Final Sabah Homasi-Levan Chokheli Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to open up the main card for Bellator 299. These two fighters are going to look to throw down from the moment they step inside that cage. Homasi has notable wins over Jaleel Willis and Curtis Millender and has faced the elite of the elite that Bellator has to offer giving him a leg up in experience. With that said, he leaves himself open to be hit as we most recently saw in his fight against Brennan Ward which spells bad news for him against Levan Chokheli. Chokheli is more calculated on the feet and has the ability to land the knockout at any given moment. Ultimately, both fighters will be landing fights in the early going until Chokheli cracks the chin of Homasi putting him away inside two rounds.

Final Sabah Homasi-Levan Chokheli Prediction & Pick: Levan Chokheli (-230)