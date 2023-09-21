Bellator 299 Eblen vs. Edwards continues with the main card with a fight in the women's featherweight division between Sinead Kavanagh and Sara Collins. Kavanagh is coming off back-to-back victories and looking to make it three in a row meanwhile, Collins made quick work in her Bellator debut in her last fight winning by first-round submission. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Kavanagh-Collins prediction and pick.

Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) has quietly put together a good run in recent years winning two in a row and four out of her last five fights with her lone loss being against the featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. She has been a staple in Bellator's featherweight division and will be looking to push towards her second title with a win this weekend against the undefeated Sara Collins.

Sara Collins (4-0) is an undefeated prospect fighting out of Australia who made a great first impression in her Bellator debut. She beat Bellator featherweight veteran Pam Sorenson by first-round submission putting her name on the map. She now gets to take on one of the top featherweights that Bellator has to offer, Sinead Kavanagh, when they get locked in the cage this Saturday at Bellator 299.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 299 Odds: Sinead Kavanagh-Sara Collins Odds

Sinead Kavanagh: -138

Sara Collins: +114

How to Watch Bellator 299 Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sinead Kavanagh Will Win

This weekend, Sinead Kavanagh will step into the cage to face off against Sara Collins in a women's featherweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Kavanagh has the edge in this bout.

Kavanagh is known for her striking ability, with 4 of her 9 victories coming by way of knockout. Her striking power and accuracy could prove to be the difference-maker in this fight, especially against a fighter like Collins will be looking to get this fight to the mat. Kavanagh's takedown defense and counter-striking skills could be a significant factor in this bout. If Collins looks to take the fight to the ground, Kavanagh's ability to stuff takedowns and keep the fight standing could frustrate her opponent and force her to engage in a striking battle where Kavanagh has the advantage and should put a hurting on Collins at range.

With a professional record of 9-5-0, Kavanagh has faced some of the best fighters in the women's featherweight division. Her experience and confidence in the cage could give her the mental edge heading into the fight, allowing her to execute her game plan more effectively and capitalize on any openings presented by Collins. Collins will not be coming into this with anything that she hasn't seen before giving Kavanagh a ton of advantages as she looks to make it three in a row.

Why Sara Collins Will Win

This weekend, Sara Collins will face off against Sinead Kavanagh in a women's featherweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Collins has the edge in this bout.

Collins holds an impressive undefeated record of 4-0-0 with her most recent win coming against a Bellator veteran Pam Sorenson, who like Sinead Kavanagh has faced some of the best that the Bellator featherweight division has to offer. That was a good win as it was a big step up in competition and made it look like she is ready for another big step up when she takes on Bellator veteran Sinead Kavanagh.

Kavanagh certainly has the power and striking advantages but as we saw with Collins, she can negate that with her grappling abilities. If Collins can avoid the big strikes of Kavanagh and get her in the clinch she can take this fight to the mat and finish it just like she did to Sorenson.

Final Sinead Kavanagh-Sara Collins Prediction & Pick

This should be an entertaining matchup between these two featherweight contenders. Kavanagh has been one of the most consistent fighters in the very inactive women's featherweight division. Since Cyborg has seemingly wiped out all of the competition the division has been stagnant but with that said, Kavanagh has been beating all of Bellator's prospects and she gets another one when she squares off against Sara Collins. Collins showed in her Bellator debut that she's going to be a tough fight for anyone in the featherweight division. Ultimately, Collins will come forward and look to get this fight into the clinch to land a takedown but Kavanagh's takedown defense holds up and her striking punishes Collins midway through the fight for her third victory in a row.

Final Sinead Kavanagh-Sara Collins Prediction & Pick: Sinead Kavanagh (-138)