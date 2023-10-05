Bellator 300 Nurmagomedov vs. Primus continues with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Bellator's Women's Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche putting her title on the line against top-ranked flyweight contender Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Carmouche has now brought her unbeaten streak to six wins in her Bellator career after defending her flyweight title for the second time in her last fight meanwhile, Macfarlane the former flyweight champion has won two straight as she looks to become a two-time Bellator women's flyweight champion. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Carmouche-Macfarlane prediction and pick.

Liz Carmouche (19-7) has been next to unstoppable ever since she left the UFC to fight for Bellator. She has now won six straight fights since the beginning of her Bellator career has defended her flyweight championship twice and will be looking to make it three straight title defenses when she takes on the former women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2) was the former long-reigning women's flyweight champion until she lost her title to the former flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez. Since losing her title she has gone 2-1 while winning each of her last two fights and her most recent win being a razor-close split decision over Kana Watanabe. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will be looking to become the first-ever two-time women's flyweight champion when she takes on the champion Liz Carmouch this Saturday night at Bellator 300.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 300 Odds: Liz Carmouche-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Odds

Liz Carmouche: -270

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: +205

How to Watch Bellator 300 Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

TV: Showtime

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Liz Carmouche Will Win

Liz Carmouche has been on a tear since she decided to part ways with the UFC and sign on with Bellator. She is now 6-0 with the promotion and has captured Bellator's flyweight championship and has already defended it two times. Carmouche will look to defend it for a third time when she takes on the former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Macfarlane will be looking to become the first-ever two-time women's Bellator flyweight champion as she's coming two consecutive wins into this matchup. She does a good job at being well-rounded but it's her submission game that separates her from her opposition. Carmouche on the other hand has heavy hands and a wrestling background to go along with it. She has a distinct striking advantage on the feet, so if she can utilize her wrestling to keep this fight standing she should be able to do her best work on the feet and outstriker Macfarlane for yet another title defense.

Why Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Will Win

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was the inaugural women's Bellator flyweight champion after she defeated Emily Ducote back in November 2017. She then successfully defended the title four times before she ran into the former flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez who dominated her en route to winning the title. Since losing her title Macfarlane has gone 2-1 most recently defeating one of the top prospects in the division Kana Watanabe by a very controversial split decision victory.

Carmouche has come into her time in Bellator and ran through the competition with her heavy hands and her dominant ground game which was on full display in two of her last three fights. While Carmouche is good everywhere we've seen her lose to grapplers in the past as she isn't much of a threat off of her back. If Macfarlane can land takedowns and get on top there's a good chance she can score another submission victory to become a two-time women's Bellator flyweight champion.

Final Liz Carmouche-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Prediction & Pick

This should be a very competitive fight between the two best flyweight fighters that Bellator has to offer. On the feet, Carmouche should have the advantage when she's closing distance but Macfarlane has the speed advantage to be able to keep on the outside and Carmouche attempts to get within range. This comes down to who is able to land the takedown and get on top as this fight should be fought primarily in the grappling on the mat.

Ultimately, Macfarlane will be the one looking to fight this fight on the outside utilizing her speed to keep away from the power of Carmouche but it will be Carmouche who will be the aggressor and push the pace until she is able to get into the clinch to take Macfarlane down where she will then dominate her and eventually finish her with ground and pound for yet another flyweight title defense.

Final Liz Carmouche-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Prediction & Pick: Liz Carmouche (-270)