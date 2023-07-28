Bellator continues on the main card with a fight in the bantamweight division in a quarterfinal between former Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov. Sabatello is coming off a dominant submission victory in his last fight meanwhile, Magomedov is coming off a submission loss to the current interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Sabatello-Magomedov prediction and pick.

Danny Sabatello (14-2) has made a name for himself for his relentless grappling attack as well as his big mouth. He took a hard-fought loss in the bantamweight grand prix against Raufeon Stots but that first loss didn't linger long as he came back four months later to get back into the win column with a dominant performance. Sabatello is looking to get another big win under his belt when he takes on the super tough Magomed Magomedov this Saturday night.

Magomed Magomedov (19-3) was submitted for the first time in his 20+ fight career when he recently lost to Patchy Mix in the semifinals of the bantamweight grand prix. He is now 3-2 in his Bellator career and will be looking to get back on track in an attempt to climb the bantamweight rankings again when he faces off against Danny Sabatello on Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Danny Sabatello-Magomed Magomedov Odds

Danny Sabatello: -188

Magomed Magomedov: +154

How to Watch Danny Sabatello vs Magomed Magomedov

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Danny Sabatello Will Win

Danny Sabatello is known for his excellent wrestling and grappling skills, with a high percentage of his wins coming by way of submission or dominant decision. He is capable of finishing and controlling fights on the ground, and this will be a key factor in the matchup against Magomedov.

Sabatello is an aggressive fighter, with a high work rate and a willingness to push the pace throughout the fight. His pace is hard to match for anyone in the bantamweight division. He has gone the full 25 minutes with a grapple-heavy pace with no signs of cardio issues. Knowing that he will be able to push Magomedov to the brink of exhaustion for the entirety of this fight.

While Magomedov is a tough opponent, with a strong striking game and good grappling ability, Sabatello has the edge in terms of grappling and wrestling skills that will make it tough on Magomedov to get any of his offense going. If he can execute his game plan effectively and avoid getting caught on his feet, he should be able to keep his winning ways intact and keep climbing the rankings.

Why Magomed Magomedov Will Win

Magomedov is a former M-1 Global bantamweight champion with a 19-3 record. He is a dangerous striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a solid wrestler and grappler. Sabatello is a rising star in the bantamweight division, but he is not as well-rounded as Magomedov. He is more reliant on his grappling and wrestling, and he is not as good of a striker as Magomedov.

Magomedov will be able to use his wrestling and grappling to keep this fight on the feet in his wheelhouse. From there he will be able to outstrike Sabatello at a distance and punish him for failed takedown attempts eventually getting a late finish or a unanimous decision win.

Final Danny Sabatello-Magomed Magomedov Prediction & Pick

This should be a good one! Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov are set to face off at Bellator MMA vs Rizin 2 on July 29, 2023. This is a close fight between two well-rounded bantamweights. Sabatello is the younger fighter, but he has a lot of momentum coming into this fight. He has won eight of his last nine fights, including a submission win over Marcos Breno in his most recent fight. Magomedov is a more experienced fighter, and he has a lot of power in his hands. He has won 19 of his 22 fights, including a submission win over Enrique Barzola.

I believe that this fight will be decided on the ground. Sabatello is a better wrestler than Magomedov, and he will look to take the fight to the mat. Magomedov is a dangerous striker, but he will need to be careful not to get taken down. If Sabatello can get Magomedov to the ground, he will be able to control the fight and eventually get the submission or dominate with ground control for the majority of the fight to get the decision victory.

Final Danny Sabatello-Magomed Magomedov Prediction & Pick: Danny Sabatello (-188)