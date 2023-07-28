Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza continues on the main card with a co-main event fight in the newly minted Bellator men's flyweight division for the inaugural flyweight championship between former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi and RIZIN's No. 1 flyweight Makoto Shinryu. Horiguchi has won back-to-back fights coming into this title fight meanwhile, Shinryu has won 10 straight with four of those wins coming by submission. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Horiguchi-Shinryu prediction and pick.

Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) was once considered one of the best fighters in the world until he lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his professional career prompting him to move back down to flyweight once Bellator announced the addition of the flyweight division. Horiguchi's only loss in his flyweight career was when he challenged the GOAT Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson back when he was still on the UFC roster in 2015. He will be looking to capture his second title as a member of the Bellator roster this weekend against Makoto Shinryu.

Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1) is the No. 1 flyweight fighter in Japan and for good reason. The 23-year-old has a professional record of 16-1 and is riding a 10-fight winning streak with four of his 16 wins coming by submission. Shinryu is an all-action fighter that is looking to bring the fight to his opponent every chance that he gets. He looks to get the biggest win of his career against his toughest adversary to date to capture his first world title this weekend.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Kyoji Horiguchi-Makoto Shinryu Odds

Kyoji Horiguchi: -430

Makoto Shinryu: +320

Over 4.5 rounds: N/A

Under 4.5 rounds: N/A

How to Watch Kyoji Horiguchi vs Makoto Shinryu

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Kyoji Horiguchi Will Win

Kyoji Horiguchi has a wealth of experience in the MMA world, with an impressive record of 31-5 and he was the former Bellator bantamweight champion. He has faced top-level competition throughout his career and has proven himself against some of the best fighters in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions between Bellator and the UFC.

Horiguchi is known for his exceptional striking skills. He possesses quick and accurate punches, devastating kicks, and excellent footwork. His striking game has helped him secure numerous victories, including knockout finishes. Horiguchi is also a well-rounded fighter with a diverse skill set. He is proficient in both striking and grappling, making him a threat in all areas of the fight. This versatility allows him to adapt to different opponents and exploit their weaknesses.

If he can effectively implement his game plan and capitalize on his strengths, Horiguchi has a strong chance of emerging victorious and capturing the Bellator MMA title.

Why Makoto Shinryu Will Win

Makoto Shinryu is riding a remarkable 10-fight winning streak. This impressive run of victories showcases his ability to consistently perform at a high level and suggests that he is in top form heading into this fight.

Shinryu possesses solid grappling skills that will need to be put to the test if he wants to be victorious against his toughest opposition to date. He has finished four of his 16 wins by submission and all four of those came during his current 10-fight win streak. While Shinryu isn't a bad striker, he certainly will have the upper hand if he is able to get this fight to the mat. This would be the biggest win of his career and his first-ever championship if he will win this weekend.

Final Kyoji Horiguchi-Makoto Shinryu Prediction & Pick

Kyoji Horiguchi is set to face Makoto Shinryu in a highly anticipated matchup for the vacant Bellator MMA title. Horiguchi's experience, striking prowess, and championship experience give him a slight edge in this matchup. However, Shinryu's momentum, wrestling ability, and motivation cannot be overlooked. The way that Horiguchi operates on the feet makes it hard for even the most skilled grapplers to track him down and drag him to the mat.

Even someone as seasoned and experienced in grappling as Patchy Mix had trouble and wasn't able to finish when the fight actually did hit the mat. The only fighter that was able to submit Horiguchi is none other than the flyweight GOAT Demetrius Johnson. Ultimately, Horiguchi will do what he does best and that is to utilize his movement and speed to keep on the outside while landing punches in bunches to a wide unanimous decision victory to claim the inaugural Bellator flyweight championship.

Final Kyoji Horiguchi-Makoto Shinryu Prediction & Pick: Kyoji Horiguchi (-430)