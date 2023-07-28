Bellator Odds Patricky Pitbull vs Roberto de Souza continues on the main card with a main event fight in the lightweight division in a quarterfinal fight in Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix between former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull and Roberto de Souza. Pitbull was originally scheduled to fight AJ McKee but unfortunately, McKee had to pull out due to injury. Now stepping in on just days' notice is the RIZIN lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Pitbull-de Souza prediction and pick.

Patricky Pitbull (24-11) is the older brother of current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull. He is also the former Bellator lightweight champion most recently losing it to the current lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. With $1 Million and the lightweight title on the line, Pitbull will be looking to get back on track in a big way against RIZIN's lightweight champion Roberto de Souza.

Roberto de Souza (24-11) is the current lightweight champion for RIZIN and will be stepping in on very short notice to take on one of the most experienced fighters he has faced in his MMA career. Souza is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and world champion with 10 of his victories by submission. He will be looking to continue his winning ways while taking that next step closer to the $1 Million grand prize in Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Patricky Pitbull-Roberto de Souza Odds

Patricky Pitbull. +160

Roberto de Souza: -198

How to Watch Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Patricky Pitbull Will Win

Pitbull is the former Bellator lightweight champion, and he is looking to get back into the win column toward a chance to fight for his lightweight title again. He is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a solid wrestler and grappler.

De Souza is the current RIZIN champion, and he is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the lightweight division. He is a dangerous submission artist that has finished 10 of his 15 wins by submission. He is also a solid striker that can hold his own on the feet as well. This will be the first big test for de Souza on very short notice and he could come out flat if he's not at the top of his game. Pitbull's experience will certainly play a major factor as not only has he faced a high level of competition for a much longer time, but he is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and has only been submitted once in his long MMA career.

Why Roberto de Souza Will Win

Roberto de Souza is the current RIZIN lightweight champion and has been called upon to step in for AJ McKee Jr. on less than a week's notice to face Patricky Pitbull after he had to withdraw from the fight and Bellator's Lightweight Grand Prix due to injury. It's upsetting that we do not get to see McKee Jr. perform this weekend but de Souza is a great consolation prize for the fight fans.

De Souza is never in a boring fight as he has finished 14 of his 15 wins with 10 of them coming by way of submission. He is a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and world champion bringing a dynamic to this fight that Pitbull didn't have the time to prepare for. It's always hard to take a fight on such short notice against a specialist like de Souza which gives him a leg up coming into this fight. While he may have a leg up in that sense, Pitbull is certainly the most experienced fighter against a much higher level of competition that de Souza has faced in his career thus far. All of these intangibles are what make this fight so intriguing.

Final Patricky Pitbull-Roberto de Souza Prediction & Pick

The upcoming fight between Patricky Pitbull and Roberto de Souza is a highly anticipated matchup in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. While Pitbull has been at the top a lot longer than McKee Jr. has in his career, de Souza is just a tall task for anyone at 37 years old, especially on short notice.

Pitbull should be able to hang in there with the younger, fresher de Souza even with the short-notice nature of this fight. While de Souza has the skills to become the lightweight champion for Bellator this is going to be too much for him without a full fight camp. The experience gap is quite massive between the two and being that Pitbull is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt in his own right, he should be able to stay out of danger and keep this fight on the feet and just outstrike the Jiu Jitsu practitioner for the majority of this fight. Ultimately, Pitbull sprawls and brawls his way to a victory and is one step closer to retaining his Bellator Lightweight Championship.

Final Patricky Pitbull-Roberto de Souza Prediction & Pick: Patricky Pitbull (+160)