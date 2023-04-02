Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Establish and expand your own settlements in this realistic medieval open world survival game from Donkey Crew: Bellwright.

Donkey Crew, a new Poland-based studio composed of diehard Mount and Blade modders, unveils its next project: Bellwright, an open world survival game set in a medieval world in the middle of a revolution.

In Bellwright, players will establish and expand settlements, liberate lands, and manage villagers for their camps. Players get to command their forces and fight in medieval-style combat, amidst a backdrop of a medieval revolution against an abusive Kingdom, with the player destined to be the world’s liberator and hero. Framed for a murder and sentenced to death, the player narrowly escapes execution, and from the shadows they must learn the truth behind their misfortunes, all the while amassing power so they could exact their revenge.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you love rags to riches stories and gameplay, Bellwright allows players to start with a small camp and conquer their way towards statedom. As players expand their territory, the responsibility to manage and maintain their settlements becomes much more important, as players draw the ire of their neighbors and of the oppressive Crown itself. Thus, players are challenged to build their way up to success, training their armies and arming them for battle, improving their own skills in both survival and combat, in a bid to clear their name and rid the land of its oppressive rulers.

Donkey Crew is also currently developing an ambitious MMORPG called Last Oasis, which has steampunk elements but still is set in a medieval world. In Last Oasis, humans struggle to adapt to life following a cataclysmic event. Some climate shenanigans force humans to migrate to survive, and thus humans have invented nomadic machines, and thrived while living in a walking city called Flotilla.

Both Last Oasis and Bellwright currently have no set release windows, but you can now wishlist Bellwright on Steam.