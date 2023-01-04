By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ben Simmons has been playing some pretty solid basketball for the Brooklyn Nets of late. The former Rookie of the Year appears to have found his groove with his new team this season, and there’s no denying that he has been integral to Brooklyn’s success thus far.

One thing that remains constant, however, is Simmons’ lack of proficiency from the charity stripe. He’s shooting 42.9 percent from the line in 27 games played so far this season. At this point, it’s almost as if we’ve all accepted the fact that Simmons is just a terrible free-throw shooter and that this just isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Well, it seems that Kevin Durant and the Nets will be hoping that Simmons’ shooting woes continue. As it turns out, this has become a bit of an omen for Brooklyn.

Believe it or not, the Nets have gone 1-6 this season whenever Simmons makes a free throw in a game. However, whenever he blanks out from the line, Brooklyn has tallied a 17-3 record. Moreover, Simmons has not made a single free throw over the past 12 games. During that stretch, the Nets also haven’t lost a single game.

Be it coincidental or not, the fact of the matter is that the Nets just keep winning games whenever Ben Simmons misses his free throws. It’s not as if he heads to the line a significant amount of times per game (he’s averaging just 1.6 attempts from the stripe this season), so I guess Kevin Durant and Co. can afford to hope that Ben keeps on missing from the charity stripe.