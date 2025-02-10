Kendrick Lamar put on quite the performance during the Super Bowl Halftime show, and fans from all over enjoyed the West Coast rapper sending a deep message while still giving them a setlist of great songs. Lamar received high praise, and Ben Stiller gave him the ultimate compliment on social media.

“Best Halftime show ever,” Stiller wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Many people were excited for the performance, and Lamar definitely put on a show for the culture. Lamar had a list of special guests such as Samuel L. Jackson, who played “Uncle Sam,” SZA, Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard.

Kendrick Lamar puts on for the culture during Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar always tells a story through whatever he's doing, and during the Super Bowl halftime show, there was a message that showed the current state of America. He showed that with Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam, the dancers dressed in red, white, and blue, and Lamar saying, “The revolution is about to be televised.”

After the performance, Jackson went on social media and shared a picture of him and Lamar backstage.

“Super huge honor to be asked to be part of Kendrick Lamar halftime revolution,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lamar performed most of his songs from his latest album gnx, such as squabble up, luther, man at the garden, peekaboo, and tv off. He also performed some of his old songs, such as Humble and DNA.

Lamar then got into his bag and performed his diss songs that were aimed at Drake during their back-and-forth last year. There was a question on if he would perform Not Like Us, and though he hinted at it earlier in the set, he ended up doing it toward the end of the show.

Lamar also had the help of Serena Williams during the song, as she was seen C-walking during the performance. Williams and Drake used to allegedly date, and he threw shade at her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on his album, Her Loss. That cameo alone felt like a get back at Drake, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that's what she was aiming for.

The next stop for Kendrick Lamar is his tour later on in the year with SZA, and if he hasn't shown throughout his career, he knows how to get the crowd going, and that's what he will be expected to do across the globe once again.