The Cincinnati Bengals are making preparations in case Joe Burrow can't play against the Los Angeles Rams Monday night. With Joe Burrow uncertain for the Week 3 contest, the Bengals have acquired another quarterback. Cincinnati is signing AJ McCarron to its practice squad.

Burrow is officially listed as questionable for Monday's Bengals-Rams game. The Bengals quarterback aggravated the calf injury that he suffered early in training camp. If Burrow is ruled out of the Week 3 contest, McCarron will presumably be moved from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jake Browning is the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback. Browning is expected to start against the Rams if Burrow is unable to suit up. Browning has one pass attempt in his NFL career.

McCarron re-joins the Bengals after a six-year absence from Cincinnati. The Bengals selected McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. McCarron spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati. He didn't see the field much, playing in only 11 games and attempting 133 passes with the team.

McCarron hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2020 season, during which he was a backup quarterback for the Houston Texans. The former Alabama football star last played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the 2023 XFL season. McCarron led the XFL with 24 touchdowns.

The Bengals' season will be in jeopardy if McCarron is on the roster and Burrow can't play against the Rams. Cincinnati is among a handful of playoff teams that have gotten off to a 0-2 start. Given how impressive Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles have been through two weeks, the Bengals could have a hard time beating the Rams if Browning is under center.

Only six NFL teams have ever made the playoffs following a 0-3 start.