Ja’Marr Chase has been lighting it up with the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted fifth-overall in 2021.

In just his rookie season, the 22-year-old has accomplished incredible feats. These achievements include recording north of 1,450 receiving yards in a season, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and even being honored as an All-Pro.

Through the efforts of Chase, the Bengals were able to break a playoff drought that plagued the team for decades.

Prior to the most recent NFL season, Cincinnati hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years, dating back to January 6th, 1991. With Chase, the Bengals broke free from the chains holding down the franchise for 30+ years, never looking back. In their fight to end a drought of no postseason wins, Cincinnati earned a trip to the Super Bowl, playing in a neck-and-neck game til the very last seconds.

Unfortunately, Aaron Donald awaited in the big game, who was responsible for ending the Bengals’ season.

On the final play of the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow set up for a game winning pass, but the 3x Defensive Player of the Year in Los Angeles had different plans.

AARON DONALD ENDS #SuperBowl WITH A MONSTER SACK 🏆pic.twitter.com/Qbvs7u20QX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase, at the bottom of the screen, actually managed to create space on this final play. As Chase runs a go route, Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey falls, leaving the Bengals’ stud with open field in front of him. Unfortunately for Burrow, Aaron Donald decided it was time to end the contest, and the 7x first-team All-Pro did just that.

Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time … pic.twitter.com/uQfgqZ88P4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

Now, with his rookie year all behind him, Ja’Marr Chase sat down with GQ to talk about his NFL experience. A big topic of discussion was how the Bengals’ young stud spent his first million dollars earned in the NFL.

Ja’Marr Chase Makes First Purchase With NFL Money, Buys A Gift For Family Member

When Ja’Marr Chase signed his rookie contract, he agreed to a four-year deal worth upwards of $30.8 million. With his signing bonus, the rookie receiver was given $19.8 million.

Given all this newfound money, it’s easy to go spend some on yourself. Before Chase did that, though, he bought his mother a gift as his first purchase with NFL money. This gift was a brand new Maserati.

According to the Bengals’ pass catcher, this decision was made after a conversation with his father.

“My pops came to me about it. She been having an Audi and the Audi was real bad. The air stopped working in it.”, Chase told GQ. “She’s not about to try to ride around in no hot car, so gotta get her a car ASAP.”

When his mother saw her new car, Chase stated she burst into tears. In turn, the 22-year-old couldn’t help but cry himself.

After gifting his mom his brand new car, the former LSU wideout gifted $15,000 to his brothers and sisters. Chase says he didn’t want to give an absurd amount to his family members, but felt $15K was a great medium for everyone to buy everything they needed.

With his siblings right, it was time for Chase to get his parents a new home.

“Paid the house off, so that’s officially her house”, Chase said.

Once Chase was done taking care of his family and splurging on himself, the Bengals’ rookie sensation found himself down $630k. What did he do with the other $350,000?

“The rest of this, I saved”, Ja’Marr Chase stated. “Just put it away, made sure I had it for a good day.”

Ja’Marr ended the interview with a great message to us all.

“Saving your money is way better than spending it”, the All-Pro said. “You don’t know how much you’re losing when you spend it, so trying to save is better.”