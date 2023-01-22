Andrew Whitworth caused a stir earlier this season when he suggested the possibility of coming out of retirement and returning to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played the first 11 seasons of his career. Nothing came to fruition, even with some issues on the Bengals’ offensive line, but you wouldn’t know there were any problems in the first half of the Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Cincinnati’s offense operated in high gear throughout the first half, thanks in large part to the offensive line doing its job. Burrow only got sacked once in the opening half and picked apart the vaunted Bills defense, completing 18-of-27 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals opened up a 17-7 lead. They also racked up 90 rushing yards in the half.

Whitworth took to Twitter with a message as he watched Cincinnati’s big men up front putting in work:

And y’all thought the @bengals needed my old butt??? 🤣🤣🤣

Put some respect on these men names!!!

I see you big fellas!!!!@Jackthejiant@Keem78theGreat — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 22, 2023

The Bengals are without starters La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams for this playoff tilt against the Bills, but the offensive line is doing a terrific job keeping Burrow upright. Cincinnati came out and dominated Buffalo on the opening drive with a quick touchdown drive and then soon made it 14-0. The Bills finally settled in and scored a touchdown of their own to make it 14-7.

It looked like the Bengals were going to go up 21-7 late in the first half when Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for what appeared to be his second touchdown of the game, but it was overturned after a review. Cincinnati settled for a field goal.

Burrow and the Bengals are hoping the offensive line will continue this sterling play in the second half as they try to pull off this upset. Andrew Whitworth is certainly impressed by the performance so far.