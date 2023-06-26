There isn’t much that Joe Burrow has to improve on entering year four as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. His ability on the field makes him one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, but off the field he is starting to become more like a coach than a player, according to Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

“Joe almost coaches those guys, he's very clear on what he expects from certain routes, where he wants guys to be the timing that it happens. It's really fun to listen to him explain to everybody what he wants,” Callahan said on the Locked On Bengals Podcast.

“When he's talking to Ja'Marr (Chase) about something all those young receivers are gonna hear it. And so, that part's really fun because he's got mastery over our system now, which is a really cool thing to watch him grow in that and be able to almost become more like a coach.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Burrow and Callahan have had loads of success together over the last two seasons. The Bengals had a top-10 scoring offense in each of the last two seasons and posted the eighth-best total offense in 2022. Burrow finished fifth in passing yards last year and sixth in 2021, throwing for 69 touchdowns across the two seasons.

Both Joe Burrow and Brian Callahan played major parts in the accession of the Bengals in recent years and it doesn’t look like things will slow down any time soon. Burrow is grasping the offense better than ever and could be poised for his best season yet in 2023.