The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a horrid 0-2 start to their 2023 campaign, and even worse, their star quarterback Joe Burrow re-aggravated his calf injury late in their Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While Burrow promptly threw a touchdown and never retook the field, his status for Week 3 has been cast in doubt as a result of his continued calf troubles.

After a truly awful outing to open the season that saw him throw for just 82 yards, Burrow looked better in Week 2 (27/41, 222 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT), but still wasn't able to lead the Bengals to their first win of the season. There's a decent chance that Burrow can't play in Week 3, but it sounds like he is feeling much better a few days after Cincy's week 2 action, which bodes well for his hopes of suiting up on Monday night.

Indications are Joe Burrow has been feeling better the last two days than he was on Sunday. As @RapSheet notes, no injury report today because the #Bengals play on Monday. The extra day will surely help. https://t.co/royp7NCKmo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2023

As we briefly noted above, the Bengals have an extra day to get Burrow up to full speed for their clash against the Los Angeles Rams, as they play on Monday Night Football this upcoming week. That extra day is nice, but hearing that Burrow's calf is feeling better after a few days of rest is even better, as it could indicate this issue isn't as severe as initially expected.

Burrow obviously isn't in the clear just yet, but this is an optimistic update surrounding his status for Cincy's next contest. The Bengals would obviously love to have their star quarterback on the field for as many games as possible, and while this is a positive update, it looks like his injury issues are going to be worth monitoring ahead of this game.