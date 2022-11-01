The Cincinnati Bengals have lost a major piece of their defense to injury for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a torn ACL that will knock him out the rest of the campaign, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported Tuesday morning the fear that Awuzie’s injury was a torn ACL: “A likely major loss: Sources say Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in last night’s game and he’ll have an MRI today to confirm. The belief going in is a torn ACL.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially addressed Awuzie’s injury after the game, saying that he was not optimistic about its severity.

With Awuzie going down before the end of the first half, the Bengals had one less key weapon to counter the Browns’ passing attack. Amari Cooper had a field day downfield all game long, as he finished the contest with 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on just five receptions and seven targets, while Donovan Peoples-Jones collected 81 receiving yards on four catches and four targets.

Awuzie has yet to record an interception in eight games with the Bengals this season, but he has been solid nonetheless downfield, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 75.5 rating for his coverage work and a 72.0 rating overall.

Awuzie has been with the Bengals since 2021 when he inked a three-year deal worth $21.7 million with the team after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.