By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy. The Bengals were declared the winner of the AFC North division after their game against the Buffalo Bills was canceled following the life-threatening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. However, Cincinnati could become the first team in history to open up the NFL Playoffs on the road after winning the division, thanks to the NFL’s decision to decide home-field advantage for the Bengals-Ravens game with a coin flip in a potential scenario.

There are those in the Bengals organization who are “livid” over the playoff scenario that they feel rewards the Ravens, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The playoff scenario would come into play if the Ravens defeat the Bengals in Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Denver Broncos.

The NFL decided that a coin flip would determine the site of a potential NFL Playoff wild card game between the Bengals and Ravens.

Had Cincinnati won the game Monday night against the Bills, they would have avoided this must-win scenario entirely.

Now, the franchise likely feels like they are being penalized for winning their division, a scenario that normally results in home-field advantage in a potential wild-card game.

Cincinnati, naturally, voted against the playoff scenario.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke out against the NFL”s decision, saying he “just wants the rules followed when a game is canceled.”

The NFL attempted to make the best of the situation that seemingly had no resolution.

The Bengals may be unhappy. However, the best thing they can do is go out and beat the Ravens, avoiding this entirely.