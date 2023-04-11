My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, with some clear needs, but one area they don’t have a need at is quarterback. Joe Burrow has proven to be one of the top passers in the league, and has led the Bengals to the last two AFC Championship Games. But every team wants to be diligent, which is why the Bengals are bringing in UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a pre-draft visit.

Thompson-Robinson put together the best season of his career in 2022 with the Bruins (266/382, 3169 YDS, 27 TD, 10 INT, 118 CAR, 645 YDS, 12 TD) and is one of the more intriguing options at quarterback in this draft. Thompson-Robinson isn’t expected to come off the board until Day 3 of the draft, but Cincy could opt to use a late-round pick on him to fill their backup quarterback position.

Via Albert Breer:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Bengals are hosting UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson a 30 visit today/tomorrow, per sources. With a new contract coming for Joe Burrow, hitting on a Day 3 QB to save money on depth at the position would be big. Also, Clemson DE Myles Murphy will be in Cincinnati tomorrow.”

Thompson-Robinson wouldn’t be a direct competitor for Burrow, but with his contract talks ongoing, the Bengals could save some money by drafting a young passer to backup their star, rather than signing someone in free agency. And you never know how contract negotiations with stars are going to go in the NFL nowadays either. The Bengals may be looking to protect themselves at the most important position in football, and it will be interesting to see if they end up targeting Thompson-Robinson in the draft.