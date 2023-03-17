Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leaving in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals are in desperate need of starting safeties. The Bengals have one former Super Bowl champion in mind as they look to fill that safety vacancy.

The Bengals are meeting with former Los Angeles Rams’ safety Taylor Rapp, via ESPN’s Field Yates. Rapp already met with the New England Patriots, meaning that Cincinnati won’t be alone in their pursuit of the safety.

Rapp was a second-round draft pick of the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was an immediate difference maker, starting 10 games as a rookie. In 2022, Rapp helped the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 2000.

Over his entire four-year NFL career, Rapp has started 48 games and appeared in 57. The safety has made 330 tackles, 23 passes defended and two interceptions. He has been a key part of the Rams’ defense over the past two seasons, starting 33 games in that span.

Cincinnati saw Jessie Bates sign with the Falcons and Bell sign with the Panthers. The Bengals know they need to make drastic changes along their secondary. Even with both of them in the fold, Cincy’s pass defense ranked 23rd overall this past season by allowing 229.1 yards per game.

Taylor Rapp has been a solid starter for the Rams since his introduction to the NFL. He has proven he can hang with the best and serve as a dynamic safety net in the back of the secondary. With the Bengals now in need of immediate safety help, Rapp could be their fix.