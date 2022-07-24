The Cincinnati Bengals made big moves in the offseason to make sure Joe Burrow gets enough protection. After a shoddy performance by their offensive line, they went ahead and grabbed three new linemen to aid Burrow. They acquired Ted Karras from New England, Alex Cappa from Tampa Bay, and most notably, La’El Collins from Dallas.

Unfortunately, two of the Bengals’ prized offensive linemen won’t be available for the start of training camp. The team has announced that Alex Cappa and La’El Collins have been placed on two separate injury lists. Cappa was put on the Bengals’ Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), while Collins was placed under the Non-Football Injury list (NFI). (via Cincy Jungle)

This, of course, is a bit of a worrying sign for Bengals fans everywhere. The two linemen were brought in to beef up their offensive line after last season’s disappointment. This latest development could see them miss the start of training camp… and potentially more time depending on the severity of their injuries.

The Bengals shocked the NFL world last season by taking control of the AFC North and making their way to the playoffs. There, the men in orange went on a Cinderella run, notching three straight playoff wins en route to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they came up short in the final game, in part due to their lackluster offensive line play.

Aside from Cappa and Collins, four other players were placed on the Bengals’ PUP List. LB Joe Bachie, RB Samaje Perine, DB Brandon Wilson, and DE Khalid Kareem all join Cappa in the list.