Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As long as Joe Burrow is in town, the Cincinnati Bengals will have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But if anything were to ever happen to Burrow, the Bengals want to ensure they have a strong backup option in place.

In doing so, Cincinnati has signed QB Trevor Siemian, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Siemian has experience working with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan during their time with the Denver Broncos.

Siemian began his NFL career with the Broncos back in 2015 as a seventh-round draft pick. He’s carved out a six-year career, playing for five different franchises before the Bengals. Siemian even won a Super Bowl with Denver in 2016.

Overall, Siemian has appeared in 35 total games, making 30 starts. Alongside his 13-17 record, Siemian has thrown for 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

In Cincinnati, Siemian will battle Jake Browning for the opportunity to be Burrow’s backup. Brandon Allen, who held the job for the past three seasons, recently signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Siemian gives the Bengals another veteran QB to rely on. While Browning might have potential, he has yet to attempt a pass at the NFL level. If Burrow were to go down, Cincinnati would be relying on an extremely inexperienced – atleast from a professional perspective – QB in Browning.

Trevor Siemian will now have an opportunity to be Joe Burrow’s direct backup. Cincinnati is hoping Burrow remains under center for as long as possible. Siemian gives the team an extra layer of security in the worst-possible outcome.