Joe Burrow won't be in the office for quite some time. The Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback was carted off the field during their training camp. The injury was later diagnosed to be a calf injury: a serious injury, but thankfully not as bad as many fans expected. With training camp still going on, though, Cincinnati is still looking for a quarterback to get them through the preseason. With that in mind, the Bengals are working out two former XFL QB in Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt, per Ian Rapoport.

“With #Bengals QB Joe Burrow sidelined for several weeks with a calf strain, Cincy is working out two former XFL QBs — Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt (who was with the #Bengals in camp last year).”

Burrow suffered a non-contact leg injury during one of their scrimmages in training camp. These types of injuries are always worrying, as they often result in season-ending injuries or even career-altering injuries at worst. Burrow's past ACL tear during his rookie only compounded Bengals fans' worries.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thankfully for the Bengals, Joe Burrow's injury was diagnosed as a calf strain. Calf injuries are still worrying, as they have the potential to affect other parts of the leg. Still, considering that some people were worried about a potential ligament tear or an Achilles injury (all of which would cause Burrow to miss most, if not all of the season), this is possibly the best outcome possible.

Why are the Bengals looking for a quarterback, in the first place? All signs point to Burrow sitting out the entirety of the preseason to prepare for a Week 1 return. Well, for one, they need QBs to potentially play in said preseason games. While Trevor Siemien is a decent enough quarterback, it's worth looking at other options, especially if Burrow ends up missing more time due to the aforementioned injury.