The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive and in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory after the reigning AFC Champions sent Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills home with a 27-10 road win in Orchard Park on Sunday. Despite the Bengals always being a threat to go deep in the playoffs, at least some of their players feel that they don’t get as much respect as the other contenders.

For Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, he’s done asking for it. His entire focus is only on winning games and taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done (via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer).

“I’m done harping on (respect), I don’t care if they respect us or not,” Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said. “We got a bunch of guys that care and play football hard. (Forget about) them. I don’t care. I’m done caring about it. Wherever they got the line, however they feel week-to-week, we’re just going to play football. It’s not even worth addressing anymore.”

The Bengals did their assignment on both ends of the field versus the Bills. Quarterback Joe Burrow flourished under center with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23 of 36 completions. Running back Joe Mixon burned rubber for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Defensively, the Bengals held Allen without a passing touchdown and allowed the Bills to rack up just 325 total yards to 412 by Cincinnati.

Now, the Bengals need just a win next weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.