For Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, Twitter has been a place where he has taken runs at people, and has been ran over with savage trolls. Through it all, the back-and-forth with numerous players throughout the NFL hasn’t stopped Apple from chiming in on current events.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Eli Apple was back on Twitter to give another one of his opinions.

Refs win the bowl again — Eli Apple (@EliApple) February 13, 2023

In reading this, one can assume Apple is talking about the holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry after getting beat by Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The call set Kansas City up to run the clock out in the fourth quarter and kick a game-winning field goal.

To be fair, Apple isn’t the only one who feels the call on Bradberry was weak. There are many who wanted to rekindle the conspiracy theories and the league is rigged rumors after seeing the play develop. If Apple is guilty of anything, it’s adding fuel to their fire.

At the same time, he could be upset because he feels his team had a few questionable calls go against them when they played the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, a contest the Bengals lost 23-20. Seeing Kansas City celebrate a Super Bowl victory could have stoked those raw feelings he had from the loss.

Whatever the reason for Apple’s salty response, we can be sure Chiefs players, and anyone who loves to troll the corner, will see this tweet (unless Apple deletes it of course), and have something ready for him. Ultimately, if Apple wants to have a true response, a Super Bowl win of his own would do the trick.