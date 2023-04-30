There is no better time to indulge in some good old fashioned pettiness than Day 3 of the NFL Draft. While starters can be found in late rounds and dreams realized, the proceedings will inevitably drag.

Cincinnati Bengals Fan of the Year Phil Amrein gave everyone a much-needed jolt and laugh when announcing his favorite team’s fourth-round pick. He lulled everyone into a false sense of security, thanking the NFL, the team and his wife for the once-in-a-lifetime honor before eviscerating the league for the notorious coin flip idea last season.

Amrein flipped a coin and said, “It’s heads. AFC pack your bags, you’re coming to the city by the river. Who They. And this next gentlemen is going to get us there.”

Bengals Fan of the Year Phil Amrein trolling the NFL on one of their biggest stages. WHO DEY, PHIL! 🧡#RuleTheJunglepic.twitter.com/9uc6CQaD5g — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) April 29, 2023

It remains to be seen if that No. 131 selection, Purdue All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones, does help propel the Bengals into Super Bowl contention once more. However, my gut tells me that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will revoke that fan’s credentials for the rest of the weekend and maybe swap his tickets out for something a bit more elevated and obstructed.

The troll job referenced two scenarios that almost directly impacted Cincinnati’s postseason travel schedule. When the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills had to be cancelled due to Damar Hamlin going into Cardiac arrest (now planning comeback with Bills), the NFL came up with a revised plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Bengals were dealt the short straw.

They had no chance of hosting the AFC Divisional or Championship rounds if the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs won out (they did), but there was also the chance that they could be playing a road Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Ravens won the regular season finale versus the Bengals, a coin flip would decide the venue for the big matchup since the birds would have been division winners had Cincinnati lost to the Bills.

Complicated, I know. Simply put, the Bengals could have been technical AFC North winners while still being forced to play on the road. They beat Baltimore, though, so no coin toss happened. Furthermore, they went on the road into a Buffalo blizzard in the playoffs and emerged victorious, overcoming all home-field advantage scenarios that fans felt had unfairly targeted them.

Nevertheless, hard feelings do not always fade away so easily. Just ask the Bengals Fan of the Year.