Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's status for Week 11's TNF game versus the Ravens is still up in the air.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is facing an “uphill battle” with regard to his potential to play this Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a source of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, Hendrickson is expected to try to give it a go amid a lower-body injury.

Source on #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson's chances to play Thursday night: ‘Uphill battle, but wouldn't put it past him to at least try. That's how he's wired.'

Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 30-27 home loss at the hands of CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. He was able to walk off the field but needed help from the medical staff. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Hendrickson is “day-to-day,” which was, to a degree, a good sign for the pass rusher's availability versus the Bengals. Plus, he also logged in a practice on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Hendrickson is having a solid season for the Bengals' defense. He currently leads Cincinnati with 8.5 sacks to go with 16 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. The Bengals certainly would love to have him on the field on Thursday to help the team slow down Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hendrickson's chances of playing in Week 11 would have been so much greater if it weren't for a short week for Cincinnati. With Hendrickson's status seemingly still up in the air, the Bengals might be preparing for the Ravens game as though they expect Hendrickson to be sidelined.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who will turn 29 in December, signed a one-year deal worth $21 million with the Bengals last July.