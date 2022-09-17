Ja’Marr Chase doubts Trevon Diggs’ ability ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be headed towards one of the more exciting matchups of the weekend.

Chase’s recent comments have added even more fuel to the fire.

Earlier in the week, Chase spoke with reporters. During the conversation, the matchup of him and Diggs came up. While he was sure to compliment his defensive counterpart, he also said some things that the corner might take personally.

Chase was asked if he had ever played against Diggs before, to which he responded, noting that they lined up against each other in college. The Bengals’ second-year wide receiver went on to say, “He’s an athlete. He’s got great ball skills in the air, he’s super fast, he’s not too much on technique sound though.”

Ja'Marr Chase on Trevon Diggs. "Great ball skills" but there could be opportunities for big plays. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/exMmjlWLbX — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 14, 2022

Chase went on to say, “He’s a little hit or miss, you know what I’m saying. Like he’s either all the way on, or he’s like not on at all. But he’s definitely a great athlete.”

Last season, Trevon Diggs was dominant at causing turnovers. He recorded a league-leading 11 interceptions. But he was also often picked apart on that side of the ball. He allowed 907 receiving yards and four touchdowns while being targeted 103 times.

On the other side, Ja’Marr Chase took the NFL by storm in his rookie season. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

In week 1, Chase picked up right where he left off. He recorded 10 receptions for 129 receiving yards and one touchdown in the first game of the season.

All eyes will be on the matchup between Diggs and Chase on Sunday. When the two sides are at the top of their game, anything is possible.