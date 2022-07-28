Ja’Marr Chase embarrasses Eli Apple at Bengals practice with deep touchdown

We’re only a couple of days into Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp, but that’s all it took for an Eli Apple lowlight to emerge. During Thursday’s practice, backup quarterback Brandon Allen could be seen airing out a deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase, who absolutely torched Apple along his route in order to come up with an easy touchdown, via Dov Kleiman. Chase even showboated a bit as he pranced into the end zone, making sure to look back at Apple before scoring the touchdown.

Ja’Marr Chase burnt CB Eli Apple deep for a touchdown and danced into the endzone. Eli isn't even safe from getting embarrassed by his own teammates.pic.twitter.com/XcBZZiC8aC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 28, 2022

It was a simple-enough go route from Chase, but that’s all it took for the second-year superstar to leave Apple in the dust. Allen took virtually no time to identify Chase had won his matchup, airing it out for him as he bolted past the Bengals’ helpless defensive back.

A better angle of the play shows just how badly Apple got burnt, never standing even the slightest chance of making a play on the ball, despite it being slightly underthrown by the Bengals QB. Chase put the works on him in embarrassing fashion before turning and staring straight into Apple’s soul before crossing the goal line.

That’s certainly not the start to camp Apple was hoping for. After an up-and-down season last year, Apple was frequently criticized by Bengals fans for his struggles in the secondary, particularly for his lackluster play in the Super Bowl against the Rams. It doesn’t seem much has changed ahead of the 2022 campaign, as he was burnt badly by Chase during this highlight-reel play.

Apple featured in 16 games last season, starting 15. He registered two interceptions, 49 tackles, and 10 pass defenses in 2022, in what was his first season patrolling the Bengals’ secondary.