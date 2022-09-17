Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase slapped with $23,870 in fines for flipping off Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral for flipping off Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick during his team’s Week 1 loss. While it was an amusing moment for football fans, the incident is going to cost Chase. The Bengals star was fined over $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the loss to the Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase received two fines this past week, both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The first was for $13,261, the second listed was $10,609. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2022

Per Rapoport, Ja’Marr Chase received two separate fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, one for $13,261 and the other for $10,609. Talk about an expensive middle finger!

It’s likely that the Bengals star isn’t going to be flipping anyone off anytime soon, not unless he wants his wallet to take a hit. Of course, $20,000 is a small amount for a star like Chase to pay, though his head coach would likely encourage him to avoid the gesture in the future, as it is not the best look.

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is probably somewhere smiling right now, as he likely feels somewhat liberated after he was the victim of Chase’s crude gesture.

But with the fines accrued, Chase and the Bengals can now move on from the incident and focus their attention on getting back into the win column.

A contest against the Dallas Cowboys, who are facing an uncertain future after the Dak Prescott injury, awaits in Week 2, a good opportunity for the Bengals to bounce back.

Individually, it will be a promising matchup for Ja’Marr Chase as well, as the talented wideout will get to take on Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, a skilled ballhawk who also has a reputation for giving up big plays.

One can bet there will be a tense moment or two between Ja’Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs come Sunday, just like there was between the Bengals and Steelers stars the previous week.