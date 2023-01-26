Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field.

Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, “Nothing.”

On Thursday, Ja’Marr Chase was asked about the comments made by Gay. He responded, “I ain’t got no response for him. We’re gonna get him. I ain’t got no response.”

Over the past two seasons, Chase and the Bengals have started what appears to be the NFL’s next great rivalry against the Chiefs. But in these matchups, the Bengals have been the team who walks away with the win.

Through their last three games, the Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs. This includes a win in the AFC championship, and two regular season wins. Ja’Marr Chase has taken the field in all three of these games and has put together several big performances.

In these three games against the Chiefs, Ja’Marr Chase has recorded 24 receptions for 417 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

When the two sides faced off against each other in Week 17 of the 2021 season, Ja’Marr Chase posted the best performance of his career. He finished the game recording 11 receptions for 266 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line and the history that these two teams have, Ja’Marr Chase will be set out for another big performance.