Jessie Bates breaks silence on failure to land a long-term contract from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally resolved their contract dispute with Jessie Bates for the 2022 season. The star safety was looking for a long-term deal but instead decided to bite the bullet and play under the franchise tag.

Bates said that he thinks this year will be a great chance to firmly prove himself as a player worth signing to a long-term deal. He also pointed out that his salary for this season, though just for one season, is still worth a very good amount.

Bengals S Jessie Bates on the lack of a long-term deal: "I don't know. I don't think that's my question to answer." Said he thinks this year is a great opportunity to show who he is to this franchise and others as well. Points out the franchise tag number isn't bad. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 24, 2022

Bates said that he isn’t one to demand too much attention, which is why there was not too much public noise about a trade. The 25-year-old said that there were some real thoughts about a holdout but he said that being away from football and the Bengals for a year would be extremely tough. He decided to return to the team after skipping the beginning of training camp.

Jessie Bates admits there were discussions about whether to show up at all but said he loves the game and this team too much to sit out a year. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 24, 2022

Returning to the title-contending Bengals certainly makes it easier for Jessie Bates to return. He will be surrounded by the teammates he helped lead to a Super Bowl as they look to make a return to the big game and finish the job.

Cincinnati kept its strong defense intact and made some key improvements around Joe Burrow to help the offense. They should be one of the strongest teams in the AFC North with a great chance to win the division again.