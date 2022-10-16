Joe Burrow dripping with swag in Ja’Marr Chase’s LSU title game jersey for Superdome return

The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge game against the New Orleans Saints coming up in Week 6. While the game means a lot for the team as a whole, it also means a lot for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals star quarterback/wide receiver duo’s last appearance in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome was back in 2020 when LSU beat Clemson in the National Championship Game.

The Saints have been conscientious in working on preventing Burrow and Chase from having a similar celebration to the one they had after that game. But it’s clear this return means a lot for Burrow and Chase, and Burrow made sure to arrive to the stadium in style, as he stepped off the Bengals team bus rocking Chase’s number one jersey from his days at LSU, a nod to what the pair accomplished the last time they took played at the Superdome.

This is a nice nod to Chase from Burrow, as the star tandem for the Bengals have a relationship that goes back a few years. Prior to them tearing up opposing defenses in the NFL, they did the same thing in college with LSU, which climaxed with their title game taking place in the Superdome back in 2020.

The Bengals will be hoping that Burrow and Chase lead them to a similar result as they did the last time they played at the Superdome. Cincy has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but they still are hanging around in the AFC North, and getting their record back to .500 would be a huge help in their quest to stay neck and neck with the Baltimore Ravens. If Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase can connect frequently against the Saints, the Bengals should be in good shape to win this game.