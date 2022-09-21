Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season and is frequently under pressure when trying to link up with receivers such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When asked how he feels about the guys up front going forward, Burrow had a two-word response, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Joe Burrow on his level of comfort with the offensive line: "Very comfortable." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 21, 2022

Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with the offensive line, to which he said he felt “very comfortable.”

While Burrow wouldn’t throw his linemen under the bus, it’s been abundantly clear that the o-line is a worrying weak point of this team. Despite the Bengals addressing the position by adding La’El Collins in free agency, the team still has not been able to offer Burrow the sort of protection he needs to succeed.

Burrow has thrown just three touchdowns and four interceptions during the first two weeks of the campaign. The Bengals are off to an 0-2 start, which they’ll look to turn around against the New York Jets in Week 3. In order to do so, they’ll need to see significant improvement in the trenches.

Joe Burrow is expressing confidence in his guys, and will likely continue doing so, but if the revolving door that is the Bengals’ offensive line doesn’t shape up quickly, this season could get even uglier than it already is in Cincinnati.