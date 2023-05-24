Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins is taking strides in the right direction as he recovers from his ACL injury, video via Jeremy Fowler.

La’El Collins is making progress on his ACL recovery. Here’s a clip of him working the bag at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/KPCGfhPdy2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 24, 2023

One of Cincinnati’s most concerning position groups over the past couple of seasons has been the offensive line. Joe Burrow and the offense have still performed well, but the QB has taken far too many hits.

Bengals: La’el Collins injury recovery

Collins played a key role for the Bengals during the 2022 season. His presence was felt through the first-half of the year without question, as he was Cincinnati’s primary right tackle before suffering the injury in late December. After later receiving surgery, Collins is hopeful he can be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Even if he isn’t available to start the year, the Bengals are hopeful he will play a big role upon his return.

Collins, 29, has played in the NFL since 2015. He made his pro debut with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 12 games during his rookie season. He would go on to remain in Dallas through the ’21 campaign, playing in at least 15 games in three of the following five seasons.

2022 was Collins’ first as a Bengal. Cincinnati was excited to have him on the roster after Joe Burrow was sacked on a consistent basis the season before. The Bengals believed he could help add extra protection, and that is exactly what he did up until his injury.

This latest update on Collins is a positive development. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.